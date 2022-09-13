Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 3:09 am

Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

KEYT

By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Family members are asking for accountability in the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police earlier this year after calling 911 for roadside assistance. Christian Glass’s parents believe officers escalated a situation that could have been handled differently, and hope the district attorney will bring criminal charges. They are scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday in Denver to raise their concerns and release hours of police body camera footage. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation declined to comment.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content