EPA inspector general probes Mississippi capital water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An independent watchdog in the Environmental Protection Agency says it is investigating the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital. Emergency repairs are happening after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days. Water is running again, but the city is in the seventh week of a boil-water advisory. The state health department found cloudy water that could cause illness. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General says Tuesday it will conduct interviews, gather data and analyze compliance with regulations, policies and procedures for Jackson’s water system. That includes looking at administration of Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

