Democrat Letta: Fear plays role in Italy’s Brexit-like vote

ROME (AP) — With Italy’s election looming, the main leader of the Italian center-left alliance says the gains of a Swedish populist party with neo-Nazi roots is one more indication that fear is driving the far-right’s growth in Europe. Italians vote for a new Parliament on Sept. 25. In opinion polls, former Premier Enrico Letta’s Democratic Party is running neck-and-neck with the far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots and is led by Giorgia Meloni. Letta told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that Italy’s election is “like a Brexit referendum” — the stunning 2016 vote that saw Britain decide to leave the European Union. Letta says any victory by the right marginalizes Italy in Europe.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.