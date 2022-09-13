Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors are set to begin deliberating for a second day at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago. As they continue Wednesday, they must sort through a month of evidence and arguments on charges accusing the singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. They began deliberating Tuesday and headed home after several hours. Jurors must mull 13 separate counts, some involving complex law and assessments of which witnesses were more believable. They began deliberating after the judge gave them jury instructions, including explicit descriptions of what constitutes sexual abuse. The 55-year-old Kelly was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison during a separate federal trial in New York.

By MICHAEL TARM and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

