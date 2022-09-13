Biden flying to Delaware to vote in state’s primary election

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday evening to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election.

Before boarding Air Force One, the President was asked by reporters why he was traveling to Delaware.

“To vote!” he shouted back. Asked why he hadn’t already voted absentee, the President smiled, laughed and walked away. The state offers early voting and mail-in voting.

Biden was last in Wilmington over the weekend and had returned to Washington on Sunday.

While Delaware is not holding any congressional or gubernatorial primaries, local and some statewide primaries are underway. Polls in the state close at 8 p.m. ET.

The White House had not shared the Bidens’ plans to vote in the primaries until Tuesday evening.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, when asked if Biden planned to cast his ballot in the Delaware primary, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “I don’t have anything to share about that at this time.”

