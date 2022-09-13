Argentina: Third person arrested in VP assassination attempt

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A third person has been arrested as part of the investigation into the assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández. Agustina Díaz was arrested Monday. An official with knowledge of the case says she appears to have at least been a close friend of the girlfriend of the man who allegedly tried to shoot Fernández. Fernando Sabag Montiel was detained shortly after he pointed a handgun at Fernandez outside her home. He pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. Sabag Montiel’s girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, was arrested three days later.

