1 person injured on Northeastern University campus after package detonated, officials say

By Rob Frehse, Sharif Paget and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

A Northeastern University staff member was injured Tuesday when a package they were opening detonated, the school said.

“The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated,” Shannon Nargi, a spokesperson for Northeastern University, told CNN in an email. The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, Nargi said.

The staffer, a 45-year-old man, sustained minor hand injuries, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said during a news conference Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene around 7:18 p.m., Colon said.

Investigators haven’t said how the package arrived at the campus and stressed the investigation is ongoing.

Boston Police’s bomb squad and Boston Emergency Services were at the scene investigating, and the building has been evacuated, Nargi said.

The FBI Boston Division is coordinating with the Boston Police Department, spokesperson Kristen Setera told CNN.

Just before 10 p.m., university police tweeted that the “scene at Homes Hall is currently contained.”

Holmes Hall is the hub of the school’s “Writing Center activities,” according to Northeastern’s website. University police tweeted that emergency services were responding to an incident there and asked people to avoid the area.

“We will update members of the Northeastern community when more information is available,” Nargi said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

