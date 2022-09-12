UN: 50 million people lived in ‘modern slavery’ last year

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency estimates some 50 million people worldwide were living in “modern slavery” — either in forced labor or marriage – at the end of 2021. That marks a 25% jump from the International Labor Organization’s previous report five years ago. ILO and partners reported “commercial sexual exploitation” affected nearly one in four people who were subject to forced labor. The poor, women and children were hardest hit. ILO and partners reported that 28 million people were in forced labor and 22 in forced marriages at the end of last year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.