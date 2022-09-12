Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums
By RAGAN CLARK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The show went on despite dreary skies as Tommy Hilfiger debuted his Fall 2022 Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn capsule. The collection featured androgynous styles with bulky sweaters, bold patterns and oversized puffer jackets (a nod to Quinn’s signature style) as well as Hilfiger staples, such as preppy knits and plaids. John Legend, Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Shawn Mendes sat front row at the Andy Warhol inspired event. Models Julia Fox, Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss walked the runway, with Travis Barker closing out the show on drums.