Tentative deal reached in Seattle teachers strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union for teachers who went on strike last week over issues like pay and classroom support. In a statement the district said it would on Tuesday announce an update on when classes would begin. Earlier Monday the district had cancelled classes Tuesday, the fifth school day that students have missed since the strike began began Sept. 7. That was supposed to be the first day for approximately 49,000 students in the district. Striking teachers said their main concern was educational and emotional help for students.

By REBECCA BOONE and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

