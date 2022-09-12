St. Louis police shoot, kill 16-year-old they say had a gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police officers have fatally shot a 16-year-old who police say was reaching for a gun. Darryl Ross was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on the city’s north side. Ross is Black. A police incident report says one of the officers involved in the shooting was Black, and one was white. The city’s new Force Investigation Unit, established last month, is handling the investigation. Police say detectives saw several people with guns at the gas station. Police say Ross ran when officers arrived, tripped and and dropped a gun, then reached for it, prompting the shooting.

