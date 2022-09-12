Mozambique’s jihadis spread into most populous province

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Extremists allied with the Islamic State group have spread their attacks further south into Mozambique’s most populous province, Nampula, including an assault on a Catholic mission in which an Italian nun was among those killed. The extremists first struck the province earlier this month and have sustained the offensive, attacking rural centers and beheading some residents. Their insurgency had been confined to Mozambique’s northernmost Cabo Delgado province, where an estimated 4,000 people have been killed and 950,000 displaced over four years.

