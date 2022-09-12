Illinois tax rebates are coming — in time for the election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who run state government are celebrating because tax rebates totaling more than $1.2 billion are heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget. Payments started going out Monday. With eight weeks remaining before the November election, the timing is perfect for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats. Rebates will arrive as voters decide who to send to Springfield. Revenue Director David Harris says individual taxpayers making less than $200,000 will receive a $50 rebate, with $100 to couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000. Taxpayers will also receive $100 for claimed dependents, up to three.

