Former Chiefs assistant coach Reid pleads guilty in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after his truck hit two parked cars in 2021 and left a young girl with a traumatic brain injury. Reid entered his plea Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. The son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid was scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 26. Prosecutors allege Britt Reid was intoxicated and speeding when he hit two stopped cars on an interstate exit ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. Six people were injured, including Reid. Five-year-old Ariel Young suffered a traumatic brain injury. The plea deal means Reid faces a possible sentence ranging from probation to four years n prison.

