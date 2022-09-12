Colorado city mourns police officer slain over weekend

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A Denver suburb is mourning the death of a second police officer in as many years. Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff died at a hospital on Sunday after he was shot while trying to break up a large family disturbance over the weekend. A suspect opened fire, wounding a woman, at which point Vakoff and another officer returned fire. Police Chief Link Strate said the suspect then shot Vakoff. The suspect was wounded by the officers and taken to a local hospital. He was expected to survive, police said Sunday. His identity hadn’t been released. In 2021, Arvada Officer Gordon Beasley was shot and killed in an ambush by a gunman wielding an AR-style rifle.

