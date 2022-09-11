Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen’s 50-year reign

HELSINKI (AP) — Scaled-down celebrations are taking place in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe out of respect for Britain’s late queen. Margrethe is now the only female monarch in the world. She asked her court to reduce and adjust Saturday’s and Sunday’s anniversary program at a short notice. Authorities canceled — among things — the Danish queen’s appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the capital of Copenhagen in a horse-drawn carriage.

