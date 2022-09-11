A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood

LONDON (AP) — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. The queen’s corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concerns over who will care for her beloved dogs. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. The queen owned nearly 30 throughout her life and is reportedly survived by four dogs. Some speculate they will fall under the care of other royal family members, others say this task might be given to palace staff. Elizabeth reportedly decided in 2018 not to get any more dogs, but that changed amid the illness and death of her late husband, Prince Philip.

