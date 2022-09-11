Pope seeks prayers for his ‘peace pilgrimage’ in Kazakhstan

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is asking for prayers to accompany him this week for what he calls his “pilgrimage of peace” in Kazakhstan. Francis on Sunday in his remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square noted that on Tuesday he begins a three-day visit to that central Asian country to participate in a meeting of heads of world and traditional religions. He said the trip is an occasion for dialogue among brothers “animated by the common desire for peace.” The pope had been hoping to meet with the Russian Orthodox Patriarch, Kirill, who has sought to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on spiritual grounds. But earlier this summer, Kirill bowed out of the interfaith meeting.

