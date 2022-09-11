For Oprah Winfrey, ‘Sidney’ is an act of love for Poitier

TORONTO (AP) — The Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary “Sidney” has arrived eight months after the death of Sidney Poitier. “Sidney” premiered over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, presenting a life-spanning portrait of the actor who blazed a trail for countless Black actors in Hollywood and single-handedly revolutionized how they were portrayed on screen. In an interview, Winfrey called the film “my offering” to her longtime friend and mentor. Much of the film was made with Poitier’s family’s participation before he died at the age of 94 in January. It will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 23.

