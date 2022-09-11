British horse racing resumes with tribute to queen

DONCASTER, England (AP) — British horse racing has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s favorite sport returned after a two-day pause following her death. Two minutes of silence was held at Doncaster on Sunday before the first race of a schedule that included the St. Leger flat-racing classic, which the queen’s horse Dunfermline won in 1977 for one of her most prestigious victories. A video showing the queen at various races through the years with some of her greatest triumphs as an owner then played on the big screens.

