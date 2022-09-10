Waukesha Christmas parade suspect’s attorneys withdraw insanity plea

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Public defenders for the man accused of driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Friday requested his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity be withdrawn, court records show.

This comes after attorneys in June changed Darrell Brooks’ plea, saying mental health issues played a role in the crash that killed six people and injured more than 60 others last November.

“Court finds the Defendant freely, voluntarily, and intelligently withdraws the NGI (not guilty by reason of insanity) plea,” the docket for the case said.

CNN has attempted to reach the Wisconsin State Public Defenders office for comment.

Friday’s jury status hearing was adjourned, and a new jury status hearing was scheduled for September 19 at 2 p.m., records show.

Brooks, 40, originally pleaded not guilty to several counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Court documents show Brooks had been released from jail less than two weeks when he allegedly plowed into the parade on November 21.

The suspect drove in a zig-zag pattern toward the parade, according to the police complaint.

“It was like the SUV was trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down,” one witness told an officer, according to the complaint.

Four women and a man was killed, along with an 8-year-old boy.

