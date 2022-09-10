UN chief Guterres visits flood-battered areas of Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres toured Pakistan’s flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide “massive” amounts of relief to the impoverished country. Guterres was on the second day of a two-day visit Saturday to Pakistan, which has been devastated by months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding. At least 1,396 people have been killed, 12,728 injured and millions left homeless. The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure. Guterres toured flood-affected areas of the district of Sukkur in southern Sindh province and Osta Mohammad in southwest Baluchistan province — some of the worst affected areas of the country.

