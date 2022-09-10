LGBT solidarity march in Norway for canceled Pride parade

HELSINKI (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched through the Norwegian capital in an LBGT solidarity event after a deadly shooting outside a gay bar in June forced the cancellation of this year’s Pride parade. “The Rainbow Train” marchers passed the Oslo nightlife district where a man identified as Zaniar Matapour shot and killed two men and injured several others outside the London Pub on June 25. The shooting took place just hours before the start of the planned Pride parade. Norwegian citizen Matapour is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. His motive for the shooting remains unclear but police say hate crime is a possibility.

