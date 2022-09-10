King Charles proclaimed Canada’s new head of state
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially announced as Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Charles is now the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for Queen Elizabeth II, whose silhouette marks their coins.