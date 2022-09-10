Fiery crash of bus, fuel tanker kills at least 18 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fiery crash between a tank truck carrying fuel and a passenger bus killed at least 18 people in northern Mexico. Police in the border state of Tamaulipas say Saturday’s collision left both vehicles completely burned. Investigators initially found nine sets of remains, but later doubled the death toll and said it could rise further. The crash occurred before dawn on a highway that leads to the northern city of Monterrey. The driver of the fuel truck apparently survived and is under investigation. The driver’s semi was towing two tank trailers. Such freight trucks have been blamed in deadly crashes in the past.

