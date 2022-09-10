Canada’s Conservative party elects populist as new leader

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s opposition Conservative Party has elected its go-to attack dog as its new party leader. Pierre Poilievre is a firebrand populist who opposes vaccine mandates and blames global inflation on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He won the party leadership on the first ballot Saturday. A moderate, centrist candidate finished second. The 43-year-old Poilievre is a career politician and was a Cabinet minister in then Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government. He embraced Canadians who were against vaccine mandates and supported the freedom truck convoy that paralyzed Canada’s capital and blocked border point entries into the U.S. Poilievre won the party base, attracted large crowds and signed up thousands of new members.

