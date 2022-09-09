What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III. On Friday the queen will be honored with gun salutes, church bells and a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The king will make a televised address to the nation and on Saturday will formally be proclaimed king. In the coming days the queen’s body will be moved from Balmoral Castle to London, where she will lie in state at Parliament before a state funeral at Westminster Abbey attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

