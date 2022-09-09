Ukraine players, amid war, drawing inspiration from homeland

Ukraine’s national basketball team gathered this summer tasked with lifting the spirits of those back home in a war-torn country. Turns out, it was the other way around. A long summer slate of games didn’t start well for Ukraine. Losses were piling up, tension was mounting, frustration was obvious. Something had to change. That’s when the team had a meeting and decided they would draw inspiration from those who are fighting for their nation’s freedom in the war against Russia.

