Syrian airport to resume work days after Israeli strike

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s transport ministry says the international airport in Aleppo will resume work days after the facility was put out of commission by an Israeli missile attack. The ministry said in a statement Friday that all the damage was fixed and called on airline companies that fly to the city to resume their flights. Israel launched a missile attack Tuesday night targeting Aleppo’s airport for the second time in a week and all flights were diverted to the capital Damascus. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

