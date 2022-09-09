Sheriff: Brothers’ dispute led to triple murder-suicide

CANDO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said autopsy results and evidence at the scene suggests 59-year-old Robert Bracken killed his brother, his own son and a third man before shooting himself on Aug. 29. The dead included Bracken’s 64-year-old brother Richard Bracken; Robert’s 34-year-old son, Justin Bracken; and 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage. The Brackens had been working the harvest for Dulmage in his field south of Cando. Hillier says an investigation found that Robert and Richard Bracken had been in a dispute “which had been escalating for a week or more” before the shootings.

