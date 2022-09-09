Skip to Content
Published 5:37 am

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said.

Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with a suspect, a police statement said. The suspect fired a gun and one officer was wounded and taken to a hospital, but was expected to survive, police said.

Officers returned fire and the suspect was hit and taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead, the statement said. Police did not identify the suspect or any officers involved.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

On the same night, two Georgia deputies were killed while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta and two suspects were taken into custody, authorities said.

The Associated Press

