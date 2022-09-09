Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 12:37 pm

Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks freedom

KEYT

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

A star witness who testified against others in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor wants a judge to reduce his prison sentence and release him from custody. Ty Garbin wants more than four years cut off his six-year sentence for conspiracy. Prosecutors agree that a break is justified, but they’re recommending only a three-year reduction. The decision rests with federal Judge Robert Jonker. Garbin has been in custody for about two years since his arrest in 2020. He quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Two other men were convicted but two more were acquitted. A sixth man, Kaleb Franks, also pleaded guilty and testified for the government.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content