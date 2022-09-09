Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 7:42 am

GOP nominee from Oregon cleared of campaign cash violation

KEYT

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a Republican nominee for Congress in Oregon, was cleared this week of violating campaign finance law. The development came months after a Democratic-aligned group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging he improperly funded his campaign with money from a nonprofit he also controlled. The use of the money was detailed in an Associated Press story last year, which formed the basis of the complaint. The Skarlatos campaign says he feels vindicated.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content