‘Come From Away’ readies for 9/11 anniversary by giving back
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — This Sunday, the cast and crew of the Broadway musical “Come From Away” have an appointment, as always, with a battleship. Every year on Sept. 11, they help box thousands of meals for food banks across the city and perform for the volunteers aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid. But it’s fitting that one of its last acts will be giving. Few shows have left such a legacy of connecting with the community — concerts for cancer victims, fundraisers for farmers facing drought and even cast members handing out dollar bills to the needy in the New York subway.