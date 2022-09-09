Claiming innocence, Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate are asking the Alabama Supreme Court to grant him a new trial. The request has gained support from former prosecutors and judges, as well as a former state attorney general. The inmate, Toforest Johnson, was convicted of the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy and sentenced to death. Former state Attorney General Bill Baxley and several former judges and prosecutors said there are concerns about the fairness of Johnson’s trial. Those concerns include a key witness who was paid a $5,000 reward and alibi witnesses who place Johnson elsewhere at the time of the deputy’s killing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.