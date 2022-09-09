China shuns cooperation with UN rights office over report

GENEVA (AP) — A top Chinese diplomat says China can’t work with the U.N. human rights office after it released a report criticizing Beijing’s policies against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in western Xinjiang. Chinese ambassador in Geneva Chen Xu also sought to distinguish between the rights office and the United Nations overall. Chen said the office’s report issued last week – which said some rights violations under China’s anti-terrorism policies could amount to crimes against humanity — offered up “groundless blame” of China’s policies and practices.

