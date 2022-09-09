Amid campaign, Mastriano’s disputed dissertation made public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university is making public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about American World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. The online posting includes six pages of corrections Mastriano added a year ago that in some cases don’t appear to correct anything. Rival researchers have long criticized Mastriano’s investigation into York as plagued by factual errors, amateurish archaeology and sloppy writing. A University of New Brunswick history professor involved in reviewing Mastriano’s work there says he warned other faculty nearly a decade ago that it wasn’t up to their standards. Mastriano didn’t respond to requests for comment.

