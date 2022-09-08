Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A new report says Ukrainian forces have retaken portions of Russian-held territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War reported Thursday that advances come as Russian forces have reallocated to areas near the occupied city of Kherson in the south where Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive. Ukrainian forces likely used “tactical surprise” to advance at least 12 miles (20 kilometers) into Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region. Tensions continued to simmer around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant where Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of threatening a nuclear disaster by shelling near the facility.

