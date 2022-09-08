Trump backs GOP’s DeWine for second term as Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in his reelection bid after deciding against openly backing him in the primary. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump says DeWine quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job. DeWine fought off three far-right challengers in the GOP primary in May and is a favorite to retain his office in November’s election against Democrat Nan Whaley. DeWine upset many Trump supporters after dismissing his false claims of a stolen 2020 election. DeWine also has been careful to say he’s a supporter of the former president without fully embracing him.

