Treasury sanctions Iranian firms for drone sales to Russia
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department says that it is levying sanctions against four Iranian companies that it says were involved in sending drones to Russia last month for use in Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services, Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines and Baharestan Kish Company were all hit with the new sanctions. The Biden administration says that Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones that were acquired from Tehran. Russia picked up Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days last month. The Biden administration says U.S. intelligence findings indicate Russia may acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs for use in Ukraine.