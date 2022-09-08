Trans actor Angelica Ross to make history on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected: Inspirational. “Pose” star Angelica Ross on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway. She joins a Broadway that is starting to open its arms to transgender actors. Set in the 1920s, “Chicago” is a scathing satire of how show business and the media make celebrities out of criminals. Ross, whose credits also include “American Horror Story: 1984,” “Transparent,” “Claws,” “Doubt,” will have an eight-week run.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.