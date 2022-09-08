Swedish student given life for killing 2 teachers with ax

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has sentenced an 18-year-old man to life in prison for killing two teachers with an ax at a southern Swedish high school in March. In Sweden, such a sentence generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but it could be extended. The defendant, a student at the school in Sweden’s third-largest city, wasn’t previously known to authorities and had no criminal record. Both victims were found on the third floor of the downtown Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after police were alerted. The court said said that the motive for the violent acts has not been fully clarified.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.