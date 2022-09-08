Sudan says tribal clashes in southeast displace thousands

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state-run news agency says that tribal clashes that erupted this month in the southeastern Blue Nile province have displaced thousands so far. The SUNA news agency said on Thursday that a total of 21,189 people have fled to the north, seeking safety in the neighboring province of Sennar. The report says that among those displaced were 295 pregnant women. The fighting broke out first in the town of Roseires on Sept. 1. Last Sunday, the London-based charity Save the Children said that at least 23 people, including two children, have been killed.

