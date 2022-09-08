Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, will handle the case. Hilson is a Democrat who was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment has not been returned.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

