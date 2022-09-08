Southern California’s Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations

By Jamiel Lynch, Jason Hanna and Amir Vera, CNN

The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California forced new evacuation orders Thursday, with the blaze nearly quadrupling its reach from a day earlier to 20,000 burned acres as the region battled a scorching heat wave, authorities said.

The fire, burning since Monday near the small community of Hemet, about a 90-mile drive east of Los Angeles, had burned 18,657 acres as of Thursday morning — well beyond the roughly 5,000 acres that had burned by 6 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

It was only 5% contained Thursday, said Cal Fire, formally known as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze, which killed two people in a vehicle earlier this week, forced a string of new evacuation orders and warnings in the area that Cal Fire announced early Thursday. Details about how many people were affected by orders weren’t immediately available.

It was “burning in all directions, on all flanks” Wednesday morning, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Janssen said then.

The rapidly growing fire comes as California and many states on the West Coast swelter in a brutal heat wave, which is setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California. The heat wave could last even longer because of the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Schools in the Hemet Unified School District were closed because of the fire; it wasn’t clear when they would reopen.

“Fire will become active with primary movement to the east due to the west winds. Steep drainages will aid the spread with the up canyon/up slope winds and heavy fuels,” Cal Fire said online Thursday about the fire.

The cause of the fire, believed to have started Monday afternoon, is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Circuit activity occurred “close in time” to when the blaze started, Southern California Edison said in a filing Monday, but the company said it is “not conceding that its equipment caused the wildfire.”

That notification is intended to make California Public Utilities Commission aware of the incident so the agency can conduct an investigation, according to another document filed in coordination with the report.

As a result of the Fairview Fire, Riverside County declared an emergency. The proclamation has to go before the board of supervisors within seven days to be officially ratified, according to the county’s website. The next board meeting is Tuesday.

“The emergency proclamation could help make the county eligible for potential federal and state assistance and cost reimbursement. In addition, the proclamation allows the county to more easily procure needed services and items to respond to the emergency,” the county’s website said.

Two people were killed in the fast-moving fire that swelled rapidly over parched vegetation. The two people were family members, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brandi Swan said Wednesday.

“It appears as though the two victims found in the vehicle were trying to flee the fire,” Swan said, adding the victims have not been identified.

A third woman, a relative of the two who died, was found outside of the vehicle, she said.

“She sustained some major injuries and she’s recovering at a hospital,” Swan said. “Always when there’s a loss, we feel it, always. It is sad to think the fire moved so fast that they weren’t able to leave.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh, Taylor Romine, Stella Chan, Rachel Ramirez and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.