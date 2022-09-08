Sherri Shepherd’s excited to be herself on new talk show

NEW YORK (AP) — Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to hosting gigs on daytime TV She spent more than seven years at the table on ABC’s Daytime Emmy-winning show “The View” and filled in on Wendy Williams’ talk show for several months when Williams had health issues. But she always dreamed of having her own show. That dream is now reality. Shepherd will all her career skills — from acting to standup comedy to interviewing — when “Sherri” debuts Sept. 12 on most Fox stations. Shepherd says her talk host inspirations include Sally Jessy Raphael, Rolonda Watts, Oprah Winfrey and “Ellen, the comeback kid.”

