Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage “in the coming weeks” as a bipartisan group backing the bill is tweaking it to gain Republican support. The vote is expected this month. It comes as Democrats and a small group of Republicans are moving to safeguard same-sex marriage and other rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended legalized abortion nationwide. The lawmakers point to Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion to the June ruling overturning Roe in which he said that a high court ruling protecting same-sex marriage should also be reconsidered.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.