Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:46 pm

Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

KEYT

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory over Russia as “empty fantasies,” insisting its army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed. The United States accused Russia of having “the gall” to blame countries for refusing to stop supporting Ukraine as Moscow seeks to destroy its neighbor, stressing that the Biden administration is committed to supporting Ukrainians as they defend their lives, liberty and democracy. The clash came Thursday at the U.N. Security Council’s third consecutive meeting on Ukraine.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content