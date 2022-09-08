Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch bound by duty, dies at 96

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne — since Feb. 6, 1952 — as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became monarch. He will be known as King Charles III, even though his coronation might not happen for months. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.

