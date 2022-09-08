Q&A: John Legend talks still proving his musical relevance
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Legend may have multiple Grammys and achieved the rare EGOT status, but the prolific singer still feels the need to prove himself. That’s one of the reasons Legend cut back on traveling early last year to devote more time toward the writing process of his self-titled eighth studio album “Legend,” out Friday. It’s his first double album project of the singer’s lauded career highlighted by him becoming the first Black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Legend spoke with the Associated Press about his double album reluctance, Las Vegas residency relevance and being nervously excited after Teigen announced their pregnancy.